Robinson-Earl racked up 15 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Sunday's 116-106 loss to the Timberwolves.

Robinson-Earl has gotten off to a great start from deep, as he's now 7-for-11 from beyond the arc through his first three games of the 2022-23 campaign. He came off the bench in the Thunder's first game of the new season, but he's now started two straight contests and has put up solid performances in each. At this point, Robinson-Earl should be the favorite to see regular starts at center moving forward.