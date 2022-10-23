Robinson-Earl will start Saturday against the Nuggets, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.
Robinson-Earl only saw 12 minutes of action in the season opener Wednesday, but at least he was efficient despite his low-usage rate. He takes Kenrich Williams' place in the starting lineup here and should play in a power forward role with Aleksej Pokusevski at center.
