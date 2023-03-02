Robinson-Earl is in the startling lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Lakers, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports
Robinson-Earl will replace Isaiah Joe in the starting five Wednesday. The second-year big man is averaging 9.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 23.5 minutes across his previous 18 starts.
