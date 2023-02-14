Robinson-Earl (ankle) recorded zero points (0-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt), three rebounds and two steals in 18 minutes during Monday's 103-100 loss to New Orleans.

Playing in an NBA game for the first time since Dec. 12, Robinson-Earl saw a decent-sized share of the minutes at center, but he struggled to produce a useful line during his time on the court. The second-year big man should be a regular part of head coach Mark Daigneault's rotation, but given the volatile nature in which the Thunder deploy their frontcourt players, Robinson-Earl's minutes could vary wildly from game to game.