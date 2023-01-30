Coach Mark Daigneault said Monday that Robinson-Earl (ankle) "is close" to returning and will play with the Thunder's G League affiliate as part of his rehab process, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.

Robinson-Earl has been sidelined since Dec. 14 due to the sprained right ankle but appears to be nearing a return. However, he will have to make at least one appearance with the G League Blue prior to seeing any NBA action. Prior to the injury, Robinson-Earl averaged 8.5b points and 5.0 rebounds across 21.1 minutes per game.