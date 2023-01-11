Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said Tuesday that Robinson-Earl has resumed traveling with the team but isn't yet considered day-to-day as he works his way back from a right ankle sprain, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Daigneault declined to offer a concrete timeline for Robinson-Earl, but the second-year big man looks as though he can safely be ruled out for another week. While Robinson-Earl is sidelined along with Chet Holmgren (foot) and Aleksej Pokusevski (lower leg), the Thunder have been leaning on a committee of Mike Muscala, Eugene Omoruyi, Jaylin Williams and Kenrich Williams to fill minutes at center.