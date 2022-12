Thunder Mark Daigneault said Tuesday that Robinson-Earl (ankle) is "still aways away" from returning and is considered week-to-week, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.

Robinson-Earl hasn't played since Dec. 12 due to a right ankle injury. Aleksej Pokusevski and Jalen Williams will likely remain in the starting lineup in his absence. Fantasy managers should expect Robinson-Earl to be out for multiple more weeks.