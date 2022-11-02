Robinson-Earl supplied 11 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 116-108 win over Orlando.

Robinson-Earl drew his fifth start over the Thunder's last six games and notched his third double-digit outing during that stretch. As a starter, the second-year big man has posted 8.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.4 assists in 20.8 minutes, but in the two games he's come off the bench, Robinson-Earl has totaled just six points, five rebounds and one steal across 17 minutes. The Thunder's starting lineup seems like it's subject to change on game-by-game basis, but as long as Robinson-Earl is drawing starts, he figures to be on fantasy manager's radar.