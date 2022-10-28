Robinson-Earl accumulated five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists in 15 minutes during Thursday's 118-110 win over the Clippers.

Robinson-Earl got the starting nod but played just 15 minutes. Despite a somewhat consistent role, he has been unable to produce much. The Thunder are not afraid to shuffle their rotation based on the opponent, so Robinson-Earl should probably be off the radar outside of deeper formats.