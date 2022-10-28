Robinson-Earl accumulated five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists in 15 minutes during Thursday's 118-110 win over the Clippers.

Robinson-Earl get the starting nod but managed just 15 minutes in the win. Despite a somewhat consistent role, he has been unable to produce much in the way of fantasy value. The Thunder are clearly not afraid to shuffle their rotation based on the opponent, and so Robinson-Earl should probably not be on the radar outside of deeper formats.