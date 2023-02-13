Robinson-Earl has been recalled from the G League, Andrew Schlecht of The Athletic reports.
He hasn't played for the Thunder since Dec. 12, and it doesn't help that he's been dealing with a right ankle injury as well. However, the latest injury report lists him as available so he will provide some emergency depth for the Thunder on Monday against the Pelicans.
More News
-
Thunder's Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Still in G League•
-
Thunder's Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Returns to G League•
-
Thunder's Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Recalled to NBA club•
-
Thunder's Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Assigned to G League•
-
Thunder's Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Nearing 5-on-5 action•
-
Thunder's Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Will remain out Monday•