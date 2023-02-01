The Thunder recalled Robinson-Earl (ankle) to the NBA club from the G League's Oklahoma City Blue, but he's been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against Houston, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Robinson-Earl was sent to the G League on Tuesday as part of his rehab process from an ankle injury that's sidelined him since Dec. 12. He played 32 minutes for the Blue on Tuesday and totaled 25 points (9-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds and one block, but he won't be available the following day to prevent any potential setbacks. Given his extend playing time and quality production at the G League level, Robinson-Earl appears to be fully healthy and will presumably be available for the Thunder's rematch against the Rockets on Saturday.