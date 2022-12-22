Robinson-Earl (ankle) will not play in Friday's matchup with the Pelicans, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.

Robinson-Earl was deemed week-to-week on Dec. 14 after suffering an ankle injury in the team's previous game. Considering there has been no update on his recovery progress, fantasy managers should feel confident leaving him on the bench. However, he will have until Tuesday to rest before Oklahoma City's next game.