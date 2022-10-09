Robinson-Earl is out for Sunday's exhibition game against Ra'anana Maccabi for rest purposes, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
Robinson-Earl was available for each of the Thunder's first three exhibition games this year, but he'll get a night off Sunday. He'll have two more chances to play during the preseason ahead of the team's regular-season opener in Minnesota on Oct. 19.
