Robinson isn't in the starting five for Friday's game versus Utah, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.
Isaiah Joe will replace Robinson-Earl in the starting lineup Friday. The 22-year-old forward is averaging 5.7 points and 3.2 rebounds in 16.2 minutes across his 14 games coming off the bench this season.
