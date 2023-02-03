The Thunder assigned Robinson-Earl to the Oklahoma City Blue of the G League on Friday, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Robinson-Earl's stints in the G League indicate that he is close to returning from his right ankle sprain. The second-year big man hasn't played since Dec. 12 but is going through the final part of his rehab with the Blue to get back into playing shape. Robinson-Earl started in 18 of his 26 appearances before going down to injury.