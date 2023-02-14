Robinson-Earl racked up zero points (0-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt), three rebounds and two steals in 18 minutes during Monday's 103-100 loss to New Orleans.
Robinson-Earl (ankle) played in his first NBA game since Dec. 12. But he missed all five of his shots and grabbed just three rebounds in 18 minutes. If Robinson-Earl had a clear path to playing time, his three-point shooting from the center position would make him a usable fantasy asset. But with season-long averages of 8.5 points and 21.1 minutes, the 22-year-old isn't likely to help fantasy managers this season.
