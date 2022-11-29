Robinson-Earl produced 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 13 rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 34 minutes during Monday's 105-101 loss to New Orleans.

Robinson-Earl entered the starting lineup for the third time in five games, and he showed up Monday by notching his first double-double of the 2022-23 campaign. He's bounced between roles over the last two weeks or so, as he's started three of his team's last eight matchups and tends to draw a start when Oklahoma City chooses to roll out a bigger starting five.