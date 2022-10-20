Robinson-Earl finished Wednesday's 115-108 loss to the Timberwolves with six points (2-3 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five rebounds and one steal in 12 minutes.

The Thunder, surprisingly, opted to start Aleksej Pokusevski at center. He played 25 minutes. Darius Bazley (17 minutes) and Eugene Omoruyi (15 minutes) also saw more action than Robinson-Earl. Fantasy managers in standard leagues need to drop him immediately, and even managers in 16-team formats should strongly look at replacing him. Even if he starts seeing minutes in the low-20s, he's a low-usage player and won't provide great value.