Robinson-Earl racked up 14 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds in 17 minutes during Friday's 116-111 loss to the Lakers.

Robinson-Earl had been a non-factor for OKC of late, as he entered Friday having played in just three of the team's previous seven games and averaging a meager 1.3 points and 3.0 rebounds over 8.3 minutes during that stretch. The Villanova product made his presence known against Los Angeles, however, tallying his highest point total since early December on the strength of an efficient 5-for-6 shooting line. The Thunder are clawing to remain in the Western Conference playoff picture, so Robinson-Earl may not see this level of playing time moving forward despite his strong effort Friday.