Robinson-Earl has been placed into the starting lineup for Tuesday's preseason game versus the Pistons, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Robinson-Earl missed Sunday's exhibition game against Ra'anana Maccabi due to rest. Outside of typical preseason load management, the second-year center is not expected to miss any more time. Robinson-Earl is in line to be the Thunder's starting center this season, giving him solid fantasy upside.