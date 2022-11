Robinson-Earl is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Knicks.

Robinson-Earl started five games in a row before receiving a DNP-CD against the Raptors on Friday, but he moves back to the starting unit here. He's made nine starts already in 2022-23 and is averaging 8.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.1 steals, 1.0 assists and 0.4 blocks per game across 19.2 minutes in that span.