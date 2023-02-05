Robinson-Earl (ankle) remains on assignment with the G League's Oklahoma City Blue and won't play in Monday's matchup against the Warriors.
Robinson-Earl is currently in the G League as part of his rehab process from a sprained right ankle. He scored 16 points (7-11 FG) and grabbed three rebounds in 21 minutes during Saturday's win over Stockton and appears on track to return to the NBA club shortly.
