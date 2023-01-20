Robinson-Earl (ankle) will not play in Friday's game against Sacramento.
Robinson-Earl has been traveling with the team but has not been given a timetable to return quite yet. Coach Mark Daignealt said on Jan 11 that Robinson-Earl wasn't quite into the day-to-day phase but failed to offer more information on his recovery. Although unlikely, Robinson-Earl's next chance to play will come Sunday in Denver.
