Robinson-Earl (ankle) will miss all three games during the Salt Lake City Summer League, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

The Thunder will go to Las Vegas at the end of the week, so it's possible that Robinson-Earl could return July 8 against the Mavericks. There is increased competition for minutes in Oklahoma City for Robinson-Earl this season, as Chet Holmgren and Aleksej Pokusevski should be healthy for the start of the campaign.