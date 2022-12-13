Robinson-Earl (ankle) will not take the floor Wednesday versus the Heat.
Robinson-Earl departed Monday's game versus the Mavericks due to a right ankle injury after 14 minutes of action and won't be able to take the floor a pair of days later. His next opportunity to rejoin the action comes Friday versus the Timberwolves.
