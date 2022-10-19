Robinson-Earl will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

With Kenrich Williams set to draw the start alongside Aleksej Pokusevski in Oklahoma City's frontcourt Wednesday, Robinson-Earl will shift to a reserve role. It's unclear how often the Thunder will switch up the rotation moving forward, but Robinson-Earl should rejoin the starting unit at some point based on future matchups.