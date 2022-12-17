Giddey (illness) will not play in Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Nick Crain of Forbes.com reports.

Giddey will get the night off after playing 30 minutes in Friday's game along with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (back). Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins and Tre Mann will be in line for larger workloads Saturday. Giddey's next chance to play will come Monday against the Trail Blazers.