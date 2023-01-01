Giddey contributed 20 points (9-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 115-96 loss to Philadelphia.

Giddey continued what has been a nice offensive period, scoring at least 20 points for the third time in his past four games. After a sluggish start to the season, he has been able to put up top-55 value over the past week, averaging 16.0 points to go with 8.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He is quietly making up for lost time, something that should come as a relief to managers.