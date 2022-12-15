Giddey ended Wednesday's 110-108 loss to the Heat with 19 points (9-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 11 rebounds and seven assists in 36 minutes.

Giddey scored 13 of his 19 points in the second half on 6-of-8 shooting from the field while also adding eight rebounds over the final two quarters to mark his fifth double-double in his last seven games. The Thunder guard shot 60 percent from the floor in the contest, marking the only time he's shot above 60 percent since Nov. 13 against the Knicks. He'll look to build off that performance and help Oklahoma City snap its four-game losing streak against the Timberwolves on Friday.