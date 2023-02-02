Giddey finished with 20 points (9-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt), eight rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 112-106 loss to the Rockets.

For the second game in a row, Giddey shot exactly 9-for-18 from the floor en route to another 20-point scoring performance. He's now hit double figures in the scoring column in 17 straight games, averaging 19.1 points while shooting 51.9 percent from the field and 84.4 percent from the free-throw line. Giddey isn't yet a reliable perimeter shooter, but he's nonetheless made dramatic strides on the offensive end in his second season, raising his true shooting percentage nearly six points from his rookie year. The uptick in offensive efficiency hasn't come with any downturn in his contributions in the assists and rebounds categories, where he continues to put up strong numbers with regularity.