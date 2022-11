Giddey ended Wednesday's 136-132 double-overtime loss to Milwaukee with 18 points (9-19 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 15 rebounds and six assists across 44 minutes.

The second-year guard has yet to record a triple-double in 2022-23 after producing four of them as a rookie, but Giddey remains a threat to do so seemingly every night. His 15 boards were a season high, and he has delivered four double-doubles in eight games so far -- three involving rebounds and one with assists.