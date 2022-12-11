Giddey finished with 17 points (7-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in 38 minutes in Sunday's 110-102 loss to the Cavaliers.

Giddey's assist production has been trending down of late, but he's still managed to claim four double-doubles in his last five games thanks to some improved efficiency from distance along with increased involvement on the boards. The 20-year-old's perimeter shot is still a work in progress, but he's found his stroke of late, knocking down 1.6 treys per game at a 42.1 percent clip over his last five outings.