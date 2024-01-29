Giddey produced 12 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one block across 27 minutes during Sunday's 120-104 loss to the Pistons.

Giddey finished just one assist away from recording a double-double, but he also chipped in with five dimes -- a feat he's already achieved 19 times in 2023-24. Even though Giddey might hold a secondary role on offense following the addition of Chet Holmgren and the emergence of Jalen Williams, he remains valuable in most fantasy formats, as he can get hot on any minute while also showing the ability to fill the stat sheet on a regular basis.