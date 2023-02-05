Giddey closed with 17 points (8-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, 10 assists, one block and three steals in 28 minutes during Saturday's 153-121 win over Houston.

Giddey stuffed the stat sheet and finished with double-digit assists for the first time since Jan. 18. He also had a strong showing on the glass by securing three of his eight boards on the offensive end. Giddey is averaging 17.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.8 steals over his last five appearances.