Giddey contributed 10 points (4-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and eight assists over 26 minutes during Saturday's 127-123 loss to Philadelphia.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren led the way for the Thunder in this loss, but Giddey excelled as a supporting threat while making his presence felt on both ends of the court. One of the most versatile players in the league and someone who can fill the stat sheet with ease every time he steps on the court, Giddey is averaging 11.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game across his last 10 contests.