Giddey finished with 16 points (8-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six rebounds, 11 assists, one block and one steal in 30 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 126-106 victory over the Pacers.

GIddey finished four rebounds away from recording a triple-double, and he continues to fill the stat sheet on a game-to-game basis. The second-year guard is also on a solid scoring run with five straight games of at least 15 points. He's averaging 21.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game in that span.