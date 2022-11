Giddey recorded 15 points (6-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and two assists over 26 minutes during Saturday's 108-94 loss to the Bucks.

Giddey established himself as an efficient, stat-filling threat in his rookie year, and he has continued with the same numbers in his second year in The Association. The Australian has scored in double digits in all but one game this season while also putting up at least five assists in four of his last five contests.