Giddey left Sunday night's game against the Timberwolves with a sprained right ankle and will not return, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports.

Giddey appeared to roll his ankle midway through the third quarter, and after heading back to the locker room for further evaluation he was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the night. Consider Giddey day-to-day heading into Tuesday's game against the Clippers. Prior to exiting, Giddey posted 10 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3 Pt), five assists and two rebounds in 22 minutes.