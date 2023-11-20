Giddey had six points (3-6 FG), four rebounds, five assists and one steal in 23 minutes during Sunday's 134-91 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Giddey had scored in double figures in five consecutive games leading up to Sunday's matchup, but he didn't play as much of a role on the scoreboard during the blowout victory. However, he remained relatively consistent in rebounds and assists. Over 10 appearances in November, he's averaged 12.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 26.9 minutes per game.