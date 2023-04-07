Giddey registered 17 points (6-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and three steals in 36 minutes during Thursday's 114-98 victory over the Jazz.

Giddey finished with at least 15 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for a 12th time this season. He also tied his season high with three steals, a mark he hasn't reached since Feb. 4. Since the start of March (20 games), Giddey has averaged 18.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 0.8 steals in 32.6 minutes per game.