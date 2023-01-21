Giddey racked up 15 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds and five assists in 30 minutes during Friday's 118-113 loss to the Kings.

It's the 18th double-double of the season for the second-year guard, already establishing a new career best in that category after he managed 16 as a rookie. Giddey's numbers have taken another step forward lately, and over his last 12 games he's averaging 19.5 points, 7.8 boards, 6.4 assists and 1.2 threes while shooting 53.2 percent from the floor.