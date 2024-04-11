Giddey logged 20 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 127-89 win over San Antonio.

The third-year guard teased his fourth triple-double of the season as he bounced back from a poor four-point showing against the Kings on Tuesday. Giddey is having a strong finish to the regular season as the Thunder guns for the top seed in the Western Conference, and over the last 15 games he's averaged 16.3 points, 7.7 boards, 6.5 assists and 1.3 threes while shooting 54.1 percent from the floor.