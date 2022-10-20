Giddey logged 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt), 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 115-108 loss to Minnesota.

Giddey needed 14 shots just to score 14 points and wasn't really efficient from three-point range, but those shooting woes are always expected with him. As he showed in different moments throughout last season, Giddey's value will rely more on his ability to stuff the box score rather than just being a pure scoring threat. He averaged 12.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest in 2021-22.