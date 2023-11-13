Giddey notched 10 points (5-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and two steals across 32 minutes during Sunday's 111-99 victory over the Suns.

Giddey dished out a season-high 10 assists and recorded his first double-double of the campaign. The versatile guard's numbers are down across the board, but he's still a key contributor for an upstart Thunder squad. When he's played at least 28 minutes this season, Giddey has averaged 16.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals-plus-blocks per game.