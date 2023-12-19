Giddey produced 16 points (6-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 24 minutes during Monday's 116-97 victory over the Grizzlies.

Coming into the contest, Giddey had scored in double figures just twice over his previous five appearances, but he submitted an efficient performance in that category Monday. Despite the quality outing, Giddey's fantasy value continues to trend downward. He hasn't played 30-plus minutes since Nov. 3, averaging 11.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 24.8 minutes over his last 18 appearances.