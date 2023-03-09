Giddey totaled 10 points (3-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 132-101 loss to the Suns.

It was a down night overall for Giddey as the shooting guard went 0-of-7 from the field in the first half before adding 10 points on 3-of-5 shooting over the final two quarters. Despite his offensive struggles, Giddey still managed to lead the Thunder with five assists on the night while also tying Ousmane Dieng and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl for the team lead in rebounds with seven - though just two of those came in the second half. He's now grabbed at least seven rebounds in three straight games and is averaging 11 assists per game in March.