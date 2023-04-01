Giddey registered 21 points (9-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes during Friday's 121-117 loss to the Pacers.

Giddey has taken on an expanded scoring role lately, averaging 22.8 points on 19.2 shots across the past five matchups compared to 16.1 points on 14.4 shots in his 68 prior appearances. That's partially due to two absences from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but Giddey has been extra aggressive even when SGA has been available. Giddey is also posting 10.0 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game during this run.