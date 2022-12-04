Giddey racked up 21 points (8-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and two steals across 33 minutes during Saturday's 135-128 victory over the Timberwolves.

Giddey finally managed to drill a three, marking his first made triple since Nov. 23 against Denver. Saturday marked his most made threes in a game this season, and he wasn't done there, as he secured his second straight double-double. Giddey is averaging 14.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists on 44.1 shooting from the field over his last 10 appearances.