Giddey won't return to Thursday's game against the Clippers due to a left ankle injury, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports. He finished with 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-3 3Pt), four assists and three rebounds across 14 minutes while turning the ball over five times.

Giddey was driving to the basket late in the second quarter when he slipped and twisted his left ankle. The severity of his injury isn't known yet, but his status for Saturday's game against the Lakers is now in jeopardy. Cason Wallace started the second half in Giddey's place, and Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe could see a few more minutes in the short term if Giddey misses time.